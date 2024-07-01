De'Anthony Melton Parts Ways With Sixers in Free Agency
De'Anthony Melton will part ways with the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Melton is set to join the Golden State Warriors.
When the Sixers entered the 2022 NBA Draft, they held one pick in the first round. As Philly’s front office prioritized making a trade for a win-now type of player, they struck a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies to land a young and emerging guard in Melton.
After wrapping up a three-year stint in Memphis, Melton appeared in a career-high 77 games for the Sixers during the 2022-2023 season. Although he saw his role change at times, Melton started in 58 outings, averaging 28 minutes on the court.
The young veteran brought exactly what the Sixers expected to the table. Offensively, he was a solid complementary pice, averaging ten points and three assists while shooting nearly 40 percent from deep.
Defensively, Melton was a handful for opposing backcourts. He averaged four rebounds and nearly two steals per game.
Heading into the 2023-2024 NBA season, Melton knew he had a lot to prove as he was playing for a new contract. He started the year off slow offensively. Once Melton started improving his shooting efficiency, a back injury sidelined him for a long stretch.
Melton’s season didn’t end prematurely, but he missed most of the second half of the season. He finished the regular season with 38 appearances. During that time, Melton hit on just 39 percent of his shots fro the field, as he averaged 11 points.
With Melton missing so much time, he garnered the opportunity to play in just one of the Sixers’ six games against the New York Knicks in round one. It was a major role change, going from averaging 25 minutes in all 11 games to seeing the court for just seven minutes total in the preseason.
It appears that Melton is on a prove-it deal. As he parts with the Sixers after two years, he'll join the Warriors for next season, making a reported $12.8 million. Next season, he could hit the open market once again.
