Details on 76ers Trade Pickup’s Setback Before Knicks Game

Will Quentin Grimes have a chance to play for the 76ers against the Knicks?

Justin Grasso

Feb 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes before action against the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
During Monday night’s action between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Chicago Bulls, the Sixers lost their recent trade pickup, Quentin Grimes, due to a minor setback.

As the second half played out, the Sixers ruled out Grimes with knee soreness. After the game, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse told reporters that the veteran guard had a “tendinitis flare-up” in his knee. Fortunately for the Sixers, that setback isn’t a long-term concern.

According to the official NBA injury report, Grimes is listed as probable to face the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. The team has described Grimes’ setback as “knee soreness” once again.

Grimes left Monday’s game against the Bulls after spending 24 minutes on the court. During the matchup, Grimes shot 38 percent from the field, contributing to nine points. He also had three rebounds, one assist, and one block.

The Chicago matchup was just the seventh time Grimes suited up for the Sixers this year. In total, he’s been averaging 15 points, six rebounds, and three assists while knocking down 36 percent of his threes.

After coming off the bench for his first three games with the team, Grimes has started in the last four matchups for the 76ers. The 24-year-old has quickly settled into a key role after getting traded to the Sixers from the Dallas Mavericks earlier this month.

The Sixers landed Grimes, along with a 2025 second-round pick, in exchange for the veteran forward Caleb Martin. The Sixers cut ties with Martin less than one season after signing him to a multi-year deal during the 2024 offseason.

The Sixers hope Grimes is able to avoid setbacks before Wednesday’s action against the Knicks. The game will tip-off in New York City at 7 PM ET.

