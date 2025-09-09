East Team Willing to Take on Sixers Big Man in Trade: Report
When the Philadelphia 76ers first signed Andre Drummond back in 2021, his time with the team was short-lived and ended with a trade. Fast forward to now, and the former All-Star could be suffering a similar fate.
Upon acquiring Drummond the first time, many felt the Sixers finally landed the perfect backup for Joel Embiid. As a former lottery pick and longtime starter in the league, Drummond was more than capable of filling in for the superstar big man over the course of the regular season. Having such a high-quality backup was a huge boost, as it limited the wear and tear on Embiid's body before the playoffs.
Although Drummond did prove to be a strong addition, he found himself traded midway through his first year with the Sixers. He was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets in the move that officially put an end to the Ben Simmons saga.
Despite how things unfolded the first time, Drummond still decided to return to the Sixers in free agency last offseason. Following an injury-ridden 2025 campaign, the veteran big man once again finds himself popping up in rumors.
Earlier this summer, Drummond opted into his player option for next season. Since then, there have been numerous reports of the Sixers trying to find a new home for the backup center. Amid recent developments, one team might be willing to take him on.
On Monday afternoon, NetsDaily reported that the Brooklyn Nets could acquire Drummond's salary in exchange for draft capital.
Drummond, 32, appeared in 40 games for the Sixers last season. In that time, he averaged 7.3 PPG and 7.8 RPG primarily coming off the bench.
For the Nets, Drummond could be an interesting asset. Seeing that he's on an expiring contract, they could hold onto him until the trade deadline and then flip him for even more assets to fuel their ongoing rebuild.
Though his salary isn't astronomical, departing with Drummond would give the Sixers some added flexibility. This could aid them in these final weeks of the offseason, as they still have yet to work out a new deal with guard Quentin Grimes after his strong showing in the second half of last season.
