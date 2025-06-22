Ex-76er Dwight Howard Reveals Surprising Reason Nike Snubbed Him
Dwight Howard had a successful run in the NBA. Howard finished with eight All-Star selections, three Defensive Player of the Year awards, and one NBA championship. Over 18 seasons, the defensive specialist played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, and Philadelphia 76ers.
Howard began his professional basketball career as an Adidas athlete. The company developed a signature shoe for Howard called the Adidas TS Beast Commander. Their partnership lasted until 2015.
In an appearance on the PBD Podcast, Howard claimed that Nike didn’t offer him a shoe endorsement because he didn’t have enough personality for the brand.
“My dad was talking to Nike with my agent, and at the time, Nike said I didn’t have a personality—which was crazy. I think that’s why I ended up going with Adidas. Nike literally told my dad and my agent I didn’t have a personality. This was when I was 18 years old—right before coming out of high school. And they made no offers. I don’t even think they made an offer at that point. Later on, did they ever try to poach me from Adidas? No.”
Since joining the NBA in 2004, Howard went on to make special appearances on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, The Suite Life on Deck, The Masked Singer, and Dancing with the Stars. The 39-year-old is currently a player in the BIG3.
While Howard has been the subject of many controversies throughout the years, he has grown into a well-known personality. Although a shoe deal may still not be on the table, Nike’s original assessment didn’t age well.
