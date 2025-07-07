Ex-76er Included In Kevin Durant Trade
While the NBA offseason started within the last week or so, there were plenty of moves going on prior to the official beginning of free agency. Perhaps the biggest trade to take place was regarding two-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant's move from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets.
The deal comes after what was a disappointing season for Durant, as despite averaging 26.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, the Suns failed to make it to the playoffs, ending the season with a record of 36-46.
When it comes to pieces moved between those two immediate teams, the Suns gained Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and the tenth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which was used to select Khaman Maluach, alongside five second-round picks, while it was initially just Durant that the Rockets landed.
However, after a few weeks, the trade has grown from a two-team deal to seven teams, with the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Minnesota Timberwolves getting involved in the acquisition. Among the names of those exchanged are the likes of veteran big man Clint Capela, who finds himself on his way back to the Rockets, as well as former Philadelphia 76ers depth choice David Roddy.
As reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, throughout the course of the seven-team exchange, Roddy ended up on the aforementioned Hawks, where he spent a chunk of the 2024-25 season, appearing in 27 games under Quin Snyder.
When it comes to his ties to Philadelphia, Roddy was drafted by the Sixers with the 23rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft before getting packaged alongside sharpshooter Danny Green in a trade to get De'Anthony Melton from the Memphis Grizzlies.
The former Colorado State forward would get his time to shine in the City of Brotherly Love, having signed a ten-day contract with Philadelphia back in February, which later turned into a two-way deal in which he'd make three appearances before getting waived.
