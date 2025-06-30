All 76ers

Ex-Sixers Vet Linked to Lakers NBA Free Agency Buzz

The LA Lakers could be in the market for a former Philadelphia 76ers guard.

Justin Grasso

Apr 9, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (8) stands for the anthem before action against the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Life after a run with the Philadelphia 76ers hasn’t treated De’Anthony Melton too well.

Following his two-season run with the Sixers, Melton hit the free agency market in 2024 and entertained an offer from the Golden State Warriors. The veteran guard signed a one-year deal.

When Melton made his debut for the Warriors, he would only last for a six-game stretch before going down with an unfortunate knee injury. It turned out that Melton tore his ACL. His 2024-2025 season was over prematurely.

Before going down, Melton averaged 10 points, three rebounds, and three assists, while shooting 37 percent from three. The Warriors traded Melton in the deal that helped them land Dennis Schroder.

De'Anthony Melto
Melton ended up on the Brooklyn Nets for the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season. He’s set to hit the open market on Monday, where he’s expected to gain interest from the Los Angeles Lakers. While it seems Melton isn’t the Lakers’ top priority right now, there is a reported mutual interest in play.

’The Stein Line’ reports that the Lakers are very much still in on Dorian Finney-Smith. If they can’t retain him, they’ll reportedly pivot to Melton. The Athletic’s Dan Woike reports that several rival teams linked the Lakers to Melton. “[The] expectation is that there's strong mutual interest,” Woike wrote on X.

Last year, Melton signed with the Warriors on a $12.8 million contract for the year. Since he’s coming off a major setback, Melton is likely to earn a short-term offer once again.

When Melton played for the Sixers from 2022 to 2024, he was a valuable two-way presence. In 115 games, the veteran guard averaged 10 points, four rebounds, and three assists. He shot 38 percent from three.

Injuries have been Melton’s biggest drawback at this point. Throughout his Sixers tenure, Melton struggled with back-related concerns. Although he played in 77 games during his first run in Philly, Melton only hit the court for 38 matchups in his second season.

The veteran will attempt to bounce back in 2025-2026.

Justin Grasso
