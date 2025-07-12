Ex-Sixers Big Man Makes Strong First Impression With Boston Celtics
Over the last few years, the Philadelphia 76ers have had a common strategy when it comes to the second round of the NBA Draft. Take a flier on an athletic center prospect in hopes of finding a cost-effective backup for Joel Embiid. Long after their time with the franchise, one former draftee finds himself fighting for a roster spot on another Eastern Conference contender.
Back in 2021, the Sixers rolled the dice on Charles Bassey with the 53rd overall pick. He showed some nice flashes as a rookie, but only ended up lasting one year with the franchise. Bassey then landed on his feet with the San Antonio Spurs, but couldn't stay on the floor consistently enough to have an impact. Now, the 24-year-old is attempting to showcase his talents in Summer League in hopes of landing a contract.
This summer, Bassey is suiting up for the Boston Celtics. The former Sixers big man made his debut Friday, and managed to make a strong first impression. He logged 18 minutes off the bench and posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds to go along with two blocks.
If he can continue to shine in Summer League, an opportunity could open up for Bassey in Boston. In the midst of their roster makeover this offseason, they find themselves very thin in the frontcourt. Without a legitimate option at center, Bassey could emerge as an option for them in 2026.
Bassey is coming off a season with the Spurs where he averaged 4.4 PPG and 4.2 RPG in 36 games.
