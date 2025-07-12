All 76ers

Ex-Sixers Big Man Makes Strong First Impression With Boston Celtics

Charles Bassey playing for the Celtics in Summer League.

Kevin McCormick

Nov 27, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey (28) before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey (28) before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Over the last few years, the Philadelphia 76ers have had a common strategy when it comes to the second round of the NBA Draft. Take a flier on an athletic center prospect in hopes of finding a cost-effective backup for Joel Embiid. Long after their time with the franchise, one former draftee finds himself fighting for a roster spot on another Eastern Conference contender.

Back in 2021, the Sixers rolled the dice on Charles Bassey with the 53rd overall pick. He showed some nice flashes as a rookie, but only ended up lasting one year with the franchise. Bassey then landed on his feet with the San Antonio Spurs, but couldn't stay on the floor consistently enough to have an impact. Now, the 24-year-old is attempting to showcase his talents in Summer League in hopes of landing a contract.

This summer, Bassey is suiting up for the Boston Celtics. The former Sixers big man made his debut Friday, and managed to make a strong first impression. He logged 18 minutes off the bench and posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds to go along with two blocks.

If he can continue to shine in Summer League, an opportunity could open up for Bassey in Boston. In the midst of their roster makeover this offseason, they find themselves very thin in the frontcourt. Without a legitimate option at center, Bassey could emerge as an option for them in 2026.

Bassey is coming off a season with the Spurs where he averaged 4.4 PPG and 4.2 RPG in 36 games.

Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency

Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday

76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now

Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers

Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move

Eric Gordon Makes Free Agency Decision

Published
Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers FanNation's All76ers. Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda. 

Home/News