Ex-Sixers Forward Matches DPOY Candidate in NBA 2K26 Ratings
One reason why the Philadelphia 76ers have been able to stay in the mix in the Eastern Conference over the past decade is their ability to draft well outside the lottery. Though he's no longer on the roster, a former prospect has maintained his perception of being among the league's top defenders.
With the 20th pick in the 2019 draft, the Sixers took a flier on forward Matisse Thybulle out of Washington. Despite his offensive game being limited, his abilities on the other end of the floor had the potential to make him a difference-maker at the NBA level. He quickly transitioned to the pro game, blossoming into a high-level perimeter defender.
Thybulle was never able to log big minutes with the Sixers due to his offensive shortcomings, but that didn't stop him from landing on a pair of All-Defense teams during his time with the franchise. Out of his three full seasons in Philadelphia, Thybulle averaged over one steal and block per game in two of them.
Knowing they likely weren't going to sign him to an extension, the Sixers decided to part ways with Thybulle in 2023 by trading him to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Matisse Thybulle has the best steals rating in NBA 2K26
In the build-up to the game's release, the people at 2K have been revealing players' ratings for the newest installment of their NBA series. Even though he is coming off an injury-ridden campaign, Thybulle still finds himself among the players when it comes to steals.
Thybulle is currently tied for the best steals rating in NBA 2K26 at 98 overall. He shares this feat with Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, who put together one of the best seasons in this facet of the game the league has seen in some time. He nearly captured Defensive Player of the Year honors after averaging 3.0 steals per game in his first season with the Hawks.
While Daniels was runner-up for DPOY, he did end up taking home Most Improved Player last season.
Thybulle missed the majority of the 2025 camp due to injury, appearing in just 15 games down the stretch. In that time, he averaged 7.5 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 2.2 SPG.
Now fully healthy, Thybulle will attempt to carve out a role as a defensive stopper on the new-look Blazers.
