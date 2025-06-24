Ex-Sixers Sharpshooter Included in Kristaps Porzingis Trade
A former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter is on the move once again. Georges Niang is headed to the Boston Celtics, re-joining the Atlantic Division for the first time since he left the Sixers in 2023.
Although Niang never played for the Celtics, his move to Boston is a bit of a reunion. The 32-year-old forward was born in Massachusetts. After playing his high school ball in New Hampshire, Niang attended Iowa State for college. He was a second-round pick in 2016, landing with the Indiana Pacers.
The Celtics acquired Niang in a blockbuster deal with the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets. As the Celtics looked to move Kristaps Porzingis following their early exit in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Latvian big man will join Trae Young on the Hawks.
Meanwhile, Niang goes to the Celtics, along with a second-round pick. The Hawks also parted ways with Terance Mann, who will join the Brooklyn Nets.
Niang was well-known for his two-year run with the Sixers. Following a four-year stint with the Utah Jazz, Niang became a major help for Philadelphia’s bench unit. Across two seasons, Niang appeared in 154 games for the Sixers. He averaged nine points and shot 40 percent from three.
During the 2023 offseason, Niang was expected to be priced out for the Sixers on the open market. He joined the Cleveland Cavaliers on a multi-year deal. Niang was traded midway through his second season with the Cavs. After appearing in 133 games with Cleveland, Niang was moved to the Hawks last year.
The veteran played 28 games for the Hawks. He averaged 12 points while knocking down 41 percent of his threes on six attempts per game.
The Celtics have now become Niang’s sixth team since 2016.