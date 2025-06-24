All 76ers

Ex-Sixers Sharpshooter Included in Kristaps Porzingis Trade

Former Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang was involved in the Kristaps Porzingis blockbuster deal.

Justin Grasso

Mar 25, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (20) dribbles the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (20) dribbles the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-Imagn Images / Chris Coduto-Imagn Images
In this story:

A former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter is on the move once again. Georges Niang is headed to the Boston Celtics, re-joining the Atlantic Division for the first time since he left the Sixers in 2023.

Although Niang never played for the Celtics, his move to Boston is a bit of a reunion. The 32-year-old forward was born in Massachusetts. After playing his high school ball in New Hampshire, Niang attended Iowa State for college. He was a second-round pick in 2016, landing with the Indiana Pacers.

The Celtics acquired Niang in a blockbuster deal with the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets. As the Celtics looked to move Kristaps Porzingis following their early exit in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Latvian big man will join Trae Young on the Hawks.

Meanwhile, Niang goes to the Celtics, along with a second-round pick. The Hawks also parted ways with Terance Mann, who will join the Brooklyn Nets.

Niang was well-known for his two-year run with the Sixers. Following a four-year stint with the Utah Jazz, Niang became a major help for Philadelphia’s bench unit. Across two seasons, Niang appeared in 154 games for the Sixers. He averaged nine points and shot 40 percent from three.

During the 2023 offseason, Niang was expected to be priced out for the Sixers on the open market. He joined the Cleveland Cavaliers on a multi-year deal. Niang was traded midway through his second season with the Cavs. After appearing in 133 games with Cleveland, Niang was moved to the Hawks last year.

The veteran played 28 games for the Hawks. He averaged 12 points while knocking down 41 percent of his threes on six attempts per game.

The Celtics have now become Niang’s sixth team since 2016.

Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 NBA Draft

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News