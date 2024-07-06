All 76ers

First Look at Joel Embiid With Team USA Ahead of 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid has officially linked with Team USA.

January 31, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dribbles the basketball against Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 Paris Olympics are around the corner, and the USA Men’s Basketball team is gearing up for their run this summer starting with a training camp out in Las Vegas.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid arrived to join the team for the first time on Friday night.

The Sixers’ superstar is gearing up for his first olympic run just one year after being named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player.

Embiid Links With Steph Curry

Kevin Durant, Tyrese Haliburton, and Embiid

Embiid’s path to the Olympics could’ve gone in several directions. As he obtained citizenship in two countries last summer, the Sixers’ big man had three options: Play for Cameroon, France, or the USA.

As expected, all three teams made a pitch to convince Embiid to join them. For quite some time, it seemed Embiid was on pace to join France, but he committed to USA during 76ers training camp last offseason.

The MVP-winning center was officially named a member of the roster months ago, joining many NBA stars, including Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Steph Curry, Jrue Holiday, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and Jayson Tatum.

Team USA will kick off the process with a set of exhibition games beginning on July 10 in Vegas. They’ll take on Canada, Australia, Serbia, South Sudan, and Germany for friendly matchups.

The Olympics officially begin for Embiid on July 28, when USA faces Serbia.

Published
