Sixers’ Kelly Oubre Makes Decision in 2024 NBA Free Agency
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to retain one of their players from the 2023-2024 NBA season. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the veteran guard Kelly Oubre will return to the team after seeing his deal expire at the end of the 2024 playoff run.
Last season, the Sixers spent months looking to acquire Oubre. According to the veteran two-way standout, Oubre wanted to take his time making his next decision. When he finally gave the Sixers an opportunity to make an offer, he joined them on a one-year contract, betting on himself with a short-term deal, worth the veteran’s minimum.
It didn’t take long for the Sixers to realize they had one of the best value contracts in the league during the 2023-2024 NBA season.
Initially, Oubre was expected to be a key piece for the second unit. He ended up starting in 52 of the 68 games he played. By the time the Sixers reached the playoffs, Oubre was in the starting five for all six outings.
During last season’s campaign, Oubre exceeded expectations. On a team that ran through several players, Oubre stuck to his plan to stand out on a team while being a role player.
In 68 games, Oubre averaged 15 points and five rebounds, while making 44 percent of his shots. In the playoffs, he produced 13 points per game, and knocked down nearly 50 percent of his field goals, and drained 39 percent of his threes.
After the 2024 playoffs concluded, Oubre wouldn’t rule out a return to the 76ers. In the weeks leading up to free agency, Oubre was labeled as one of the Sixers’ top priorities in free agency.
Prior to his run in Philly, Oubre acquired a notable $25 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets, which spanned just two years. After an impressive season while playing on the minimum for the Sixers, Oubre earned himself a multi-year deal.
According to Wojnarowski, Oubre is set to sign a two-season contract, worth $16 million with the Sixers. The second season is a player option.
Read More Philadelphia 76ers on SI
Jared McCain Lays Out Key Goals for Rookie Season
Sixers Sign Justin Edwards From Kentucky
Sixers Add Memphis Prospect on Two-Way Deal