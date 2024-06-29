First Look at Philly's 2024 NBA Draft Top Addition in Sixers Uniform
Coming out of Duke, Jared McCain landed with the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.
The 20-year-old enters a unique situation as he joins a playoff-contending team.
Heading into the NBA Draft, the Sixers were viewed as a potential trade-out candidates. While Daryl Morey confirmed there were some deals on the table, the Sixers viewed McCain as the better addition.
Now, they have an exciting rookie to add to the backcourt.
On Friday, McCain arrived at the Sixers’ practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, for the first time. The rookie guard had the chance to rock his Sixers threads for the first time.
McCain revealed he would be wearing No. 20.
“It’s been pretty hectic,” McCain said of the post-draft process. “Obviously, I’m living out my dream right now so I’m trying to be present, take in every moment, but it’s hard when I’m an NBA player. It’s crazy to even say that. I feel like I’m in 2K, but it’s a blessing. I’m just incredibly blessed to be here.”
McCain’s role in year one is undefined at the moment. The Sixers need players on board, who can help them compete for an NBA title as early as this year.
The Duke standout is unlikely to garner an everyday role at the start of his rookie effort, but Daryl Morey and the Sixers have hope he can carve out some minutes for himself in year one, while proving he's on the path to becoming a long-term contributor.
“I don’t want to put pressure on him,” Morey said after round one, regarding McCain. “But we think he’s got the improvement curve, he’s got the approach, he’s obviously got a skill that the coach will turn around on the bench and say, ‘Hey, I need that skill.’ He can really punish people in transition, really rebound. He’s pretty special for a guy to get in the middle of the first round. I don’t want to put any tough expectations on him, but we really think this guy’s going to be a 76er for a very long time like some of our recent draft picks.”
McCain will get his first set of action with the Sixers during the 2024 NBA Summer League run. In Las Vegas, the Sixers will debut against the Detroit Pistons on July 13.
