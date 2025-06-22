Former 76er Breaks Down Thoughts on Ace Bailey
The Philadelphia 76ers have a big decision to make next week regarding what they want to do with the third overall pick. While there exists a world of trade opportunities, if the Sixers’ front office wish to keep their pick, there are several different high-level prospects to pick from.
One of the names that had been tied to Philadelphia previously was that of Rutgers University star Ace Bailey, who declared for the draft after an impressive freshman year, averaging 17.6 points per game, as well as 7.2 rebounds.
While there had been some hype surrounding the former Crimson Knight landing in the City of Brotherly Love, given that he had initially scheduled a workout with the Sixers earlier in the week, those plans would fall through on Wednesday night. Despite this, Philadelphia’s front office still hasn’t thrown out the idea of picking Bailey with their pick in the draft.
Given all of the news surrounding the Rutgers star, former Sixer Marc Jackson gave his thoughts on the matter, initially seeing comparisons between Bailey and Paul George.
”Some people compare him to Paul George with his lift and ability to shoot the ball,” Jackson said. “I wouldn’t disagree.”
When it comes to whether or not to pick the former Crimson knight, Jackson feels he’d still be worth the selection at the number three spot, explaining his thoughts on Bailey’s potential motivation behind cancelling his plans as he may not receive his desired game time if he is drafted by Philadelphia.
”Would I draft him even though he cancelled his workout with the 76ers, I would,” Jackson explained. “When you have Paul George and it looks like [Kelly] Oubre is opting in, this guy can say that I don’t want to go into a situation where I may not be able to play through my mistakes, I want to be able to play often and a lot. That’s why to me he prefers to get drafted by a team who he can play, and play a lot.”
For now, the Sixers' front office have a little under a week until they will have to decide on what to do with their draft pick.