Former 76er Mac McClung Favored to Win NBA Dunk Contest Again
On Saturday night, former Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung is hunting for a 3-peat in the 2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.
In 2023, McClung made his first appearance in the competition, representing the Sixers. When he was added as a participant, McClung was set to become the first G League player to compete, as he was set to wear a Delaware Blue Coats jersey.
Instead, McClung landed a two-way contract with the Sixers. McClung made history by becoming the first player to bring the trophy back for the franchise. He was the first Sixers representative since Andre Iguodala in 2006.
McClung Favored to Win Again
This season, McClung will compete against Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis, San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle, and Milwaukee Bucks veteran Andre Jackson Jr.
According to FanDuel, McClung is favored to take home the hardware for the third time in his career.
- Mac McClung -175
- Matas Buzelis +550
- Stephon Castle +600
- Andre Jackson Jr. +600
Last year, McClung represented the Orlando Magic’s NBA G League affiliate in the contest out in Indianapolis. He became the first player to win the contest in back-to-back years after Zach LaVine accomplished that feat in 2016.
If McClung can win on Saturday again, he’ll tie former New York Knicks veteran Nate Robinson with the most Slam Dunk Contest wins in NBA history.
While McClung has established himself as one of the most prolific dunkers in NBA history, the 26-year-old former Sixer is still on the hunt for a steady role beyond the G League.
Before he reached Philadelphia, McClung had short-lived regular-season runs with the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers. He spent most of the 2022-2023 season with the Blue Coats. McClung appeared in two games for the Sixers that year, averaging 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists.
Since joining the Magic as a two-way player this year, McClung took the court for just five minutes. He registered two assists and one rebound in one game.
