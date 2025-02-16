All 76ers

Former 76er Mac McClung Favored to Win NBA Dunk Contest Again

Mac McClung is favored for a 3-peat.

Justin Grasso

Feb 18, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung (9) reacts in the Dunk Contest during the 2023 All Star Saturday Night at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 18, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung (9) reacts in the Dunk Contest during the 2023 All Star Saturday Night at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Saturday night, former Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung is hunting for a 3-peat in the 2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

In 2023, McClung made his first appearance in the competition, representing the Sixers. When he was added as a participant, McClung was set to become the first G League player to compete, as he was set to wear a Delaware Blue Coats jersey.

Instead, McClung landed a two-way contract with the Sixers. McClung made history by becoming the first player to bring the trophy back for the franchise. He was the first Sixers representative since Andre Iguodala in 2006.

McClung Favored to Win Again

This season, McClung will compete against Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis, San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle, and Milwaukee Bucks veteran Andre Jackson Jr.

According to FanDuel, McClung is favored to take home the hardware for the third time in his career.

  • Mac McClung -175
  • Matas Buzelis +550
  • Stephon Castle +600
  • Andre Jackson Jr. +600

Last year, McClung represented the Orlando Magic’s NBA G League affiliate in the contest out in Indianapolis. He became the first player to win the contest in back-to-back years after Zach LaVine accomplished that feat in 2016.

If McClung can win on Saturday again, he’ll tie former New York Knicks veteran Nate Robinson with the most Slam Dunk Contest wins in NBA history.

While McClung has established himself as one of the most prolific dunkers in NBA history, the 26-year-old former Sixer is still on the hunt for a steady role beyond the G League.

Before he reached Philadelphia, McClung had short-lived regular-season runs with the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers. He spent most of the 2022-2023 season with the Blue Coats. McClung appeared in two games for the Sixers that year, averaging 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Since joining the Magic as a two-way player this year, McClung took the court for just five minutes. He registered two assists and one rebound in one game.

More 76ers on SI

76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards

Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades

Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks

Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle

Quentin Grimes’ Contract Details

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News