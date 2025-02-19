Former 76ers First-Rounder Finds New Team After Celtics Stint
Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Jaden Springer has found a new temporary home after spending some time with the Boston Celtics.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Springer is set to sign with the Utah Jazz on a 10-Day contract. The young guard will get an opportunity to showcase his skillset in a situation that’s very different compared to his first two NBA teams.
Back in 2021, Springer entered the NBA Draft after his freshman season out of Tennessee. He was one of the youngest prospects in the player pool after averaging 13 points, four rebounds, and three assists per game in 25 outings, which included 15 starts.
Getting selected 28th overall, Springer ended up in a tough situation. The Sixers were already established as playoff contenders and hoped to make a championship run as early as Springer’s rookie season.
As expected, Springer didn’t get much playing time in year one. He saw the court for just an average of three minutes across two games. Most of his time was spent in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats.
Springer’s second season went slightly better, but he remained a G League player for the most part. As a sophomore, Springer spent just 16 games on the court for the Sixers. During his second G League stint, Springer averaged 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals. He helped the Sixers’ affiliate win a G League Championship.
Although Springer earned more playing time than ever with the Sixers in 2023-2024, he was traded after 32 appearances. At last year’s trade deadline, Springer ended up on the Boston Celtics. Last season, he played in 17 games for the Celtics, averaging eight minutes.
This year, Springer saw the court for five minutes per game in 26 matchups with Boston. From the start of the season, he was a rumored trade candidate. At the 2025 deadline, the Celtics moved Springer to the Houston Rockets. The Rockets did not plan to take him on, waiving him on the same day.
Springer joins a Utah team that currently holds a 13-41 record. They are 14th in the Western Conference. While it’s not an NBA contender, Springer joins a younger squad that could have minutes available.
