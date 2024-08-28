All 76ers

Former 76ers Front Office Member Lands Coaching Job With Blazers

A former member of the 76ers' front office takes a coaching job with the Blazers.

May 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; General view of center court with the Philadelphia 76ers logo before game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
On Tuesday, it was reported that a former member of the Philadelphia 76ers’ front office will take on a new position during the 2024-2025 NBA season.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Sergi Oliva will coach the Rip City Remix, the G League affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Working in Portland isn’t a fresh start for Oliva. In 2022, Oliva joined the Blazers’ organization as an Assistant General Manager in the front office.

Oliva’s front-office career started with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014. He was initially a basketball operations analyst prior to the Daryl Morey era. When Oliva moved on from Philadelphia, he left behind a Vice President of Strategy position.

Joining the Utah Jazz in 2020, Oliva linked with Quin Snyder, becoming an assistant coach. He stuck around in Utah for a couple of seasons before heading out to Portland.

The start of Oliva’s head coaching run in the G League doesn’t signal the end for his front-office career. According to Wojnarowski, the Blazers intend to allow Oliva resume his role with the Blazers at the end of the season.

Last season, former Blazers and Pistons assistant Jim Moran coached the Remix. They secured a record of 18-16, finishing 10th in the G League’s Western Conference. Moran moved on, joining the Sacramento Kings as an assistant coach.

Now, Oliva will take over to continue working on his coaching and checking out the developmental system of the rebuilding Trail Blazers.

