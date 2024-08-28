Former 76ers Front Office Member Lands Coaching Job With Blazers
On Tuesday, it was reported that a former member of the Philadelphia 76ers’ front office will take on a new position during the 2024-2025 NBA season.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Sergi Oliva will coach the Rip City Remix, the G League affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers.
Working in Portland isn’t a fresh start for Oliva. In 2022, Oliva joined the Blazers’ organization as an Assistant General Manager in the front office.
Oliva’s front-office career started with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014. He was initially a basketball operations analyst prior to the Daryl Morey era. When Oliva moved on from Philadelphia, he left behind a Vice President of Strategy position.
Joining the Utah Jazz in 2020, Oliva linked with Quin Snyder, becoming an assistant coach. He stuck around in Utah for a couple of seasons before heading out to Portland.
The start of Oliva’s head coaching run in the G League doesn’t signal the end for his front-office career. According to Wojnarowski, the Blazers intend to allow Oliva resume his role with the Blazers at the end of the season.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
Last season, former Blazers and Pistons assistant Jim Moran coached the Remix. They secured a record of 18-16, finishing 10th in the G League’s Western Conference. Moran moved on, joining the Sacramento Kings as an assistant coach.
Now, Oliva will take over to continue working on his coaching and checking out the developmental system of the rebuilding Trail Blazers.
Read More Philadelphia 76ers on SI
Former Sixers Coach Lands With Nick Nurse’s Old Team
NBA Analysts Express Doubt in Embiid’s MVP Campaign
Former Center Reveals Thoughts on Sixers’ Paul George Acquisition