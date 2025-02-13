Former 76ers Star Returns to Original Jersey Number After Move
When Ben Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, the organization marketed his fresh start by calling him “Ben 10.” For the first time in his NBA career, Simmons was changing his number after his run with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Simmons is getting another fresh start for the final half of the 2024-2025 NBA season. As he joins the Los Angeles Clippers, the former No. 1 overall pick has returned to his number roots. Ben 10 is in the past, and Simmons’ No. 25 is back on his jersey.
It’s safe to say Simmons’ Brooklyn run didn’t go the way anybody in New York had hoped. After Simmons debuted in 2022-2023, he played in just 90 games across three seasons.
Simmons averaged seven points, six rebounds, and six assists. The Nets parted ways with a 10-time NBA All-Star to acquire a disgruntled Simmons back in 2022.
At the time, Simmons had three straight seasons of being an All-Star and was in the Top 5 for the Defensive Player of the Year award two years in a row.
Which version of Simmons will the Clippers get? Only time will tell. With LA being in the Western Conference’s playoff picture, sitting sixth in the standings with a 29-23 record, Simmons’ usage will likely drop, as he could end up in a bench role after starting most of his games in Brooklyn.
The Clippers are likely banking on Simmons to show his Philly flashes. After winning Rookie of the Year in 2017-2018, Simmons had three-straight seasons of being a primary playmaker and perimeter defender for Philadelphia. He averaged 16 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and two steals per game throughout his final three seasons with the Sixers.
