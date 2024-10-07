Former Celtics Big Man Ruled Out vs. 76ers in Preseason Opener
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to take the floor for their preseason opener. Before they spend a full season battling against NBA opponents, the Sixers will get some action against the New Zealand Breakers.
Ahead of the Breakers’ US tour this fall, the Breakers added former Boston Celtics big man Tacko Fall.
Unfortunately, the former Sixers rival will not get the nod to play on Monday.
According to ClutchPoints’ Sam DiGiovanni, Fall has been ruled out for the preseason matchup on Monday. The center is reportedly dealing with a quad strain.
Before his Breakers run, Fall was a standout at UCF in the NCAA. He entered the NBA Draft in 2019. Although the seven-footer went undrafted, Fall was brought in by the Boston Celtics. He spent two seasons with the Celtics. Although he had limited playing experience across two seasons, Fall was a fan-favorite in Boston.
During his rookie effort, he appeared in seven games. By year two, he had 19 appearances on the Celtics, averaging just seven minutes on the court.
Most of Fall’s Celtics stint was spent with the Maine Red Claws in the NBA G League. Fall led the G League in blocks in 2022 and was a two-time All-Defensive Team member at the G League level in 2020 and 2022.
In 2021, Fall’s time with the Celtics concluded. As a result, he signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a two-way deal. Fall appeared in 11 games with the Cavs during the 2021-2022 NBA season. In early January, Fall was waived by the Cavs, late re-joining the team’s G League affiliate.
Since 2022, Fall has been out of the NBA. He’s since had stints in China, Puerto Rico, and now the Breakers. It’s unclear if Fall will get an extended run with the Breakers or not, but his setback will keep him off the court for the time being.
