Former MVP Praises Sixers Star Joel Embiid After Olympic Showing

Joel Embiid lands praise from Kevin Garnett.

Justin Grasso

Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; United States centre Joel Embiid (11) celebrates after the game against Serbia in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Prior to Thursday’s matchup against Serbia, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has struggled to earn proper praise at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Standing out on a star-studded Team USA roster is challenging for a first-time Olympian. Embiid found out first-hand as he adjusted to playing on an international stage. While the Sixers big man took a lot of heat for how he played over the past month, Embiid silenced a lot of his critics on Thursday.

As he silenced the doubters, the big man generated a lot of fanfare as Team USA put together an impressive comeback win over Serbia.

Among those praising Embiid’s efforts was the former NBA MVP, Kevin Garnett.

“MVP Embiid has arrived,” Garnett claimed on X.

Embiid, a seven-time All-Star, is a regular in the MVP conversation these days. He’s got multiple runner-up nods for the award and took home the trophy last season.

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

Team USA hasn’t run the offense through Embiid like the Sixers typically would, but he managed to get his shots on Thursday. The big man was efficient from the field, draining eight of his 11 attempts for 19 points. In the scoring department, he trailed only Steph Curry, who exploded for 36 points.

Back in 2000, the one-time MVP Garnett helped the USA achieve gold while in Sydney. This year, Embiid and the rest of the team are on a mission to win gold once again—and they are one win away from doing so.

They’ll face France on Saturday.

