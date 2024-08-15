Former NBA All-Star Claims Knicks Aren’t Worried About Sixers
The Philadelphia 76ers’ Atlantic Division rivals, the New York Knicks, are officially becoming playoff regulars. After missing the playoffs in eight of nine seasons from 2014 to 2022, New York has made the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time since 2013.
New York has truly posed a threat to the Sixers, who have been contending in the playoffs every year since 2018.
After making one of the biggest moves of the offseason by acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets, the Knicks are viewed as championship contenders. While there are a handful of teams in the Eastern Conference with a similar label, a former Knicks All-Star claims that there is just one team the Knicks should be worried about in the East.
Carmelo Anthony mentions the Boston Celtics as the team to beat—and absolutely nobody else.
“I do believe that they situated and set themselves up to be right there with Boston and Philly,” Anthony told Rachel Nichols. “Now, what we do with that is totally different because you still have to go through Boston, you still got to beat Boston, but I think everybody else got better, and the Knicks got better. That’s what’s important. Philly got better—and the Knicks got better. Boston? They’re going to be the same because we got to beat them. We ain’t worried about nobody else in the East. We’re worrying about Boston, that’s it.”
While Anthony gives a slightly positive nod to the Sixers by considering them at least in the championship contender conversation and noting they got better, he states the obvious: Boston is the team to beat.
After all, the Celtics are looking to defend two titles next year.
The Sixers could have the same mentality, but they have a lot to prove after dropping out of the playoffs earlier than usual in 2024. With a first-round matchup against the Knicks last season, the Sixers couldn’t overcome a red-hot New York team. The series was close, but the Sixers fell short in six games.
The Knicks went on to lose against the Indiana Pacers in seven games during the Eastern Conference semifinal round. Similar to the Sixers, the Knicks have struggled to get out of the second round since making the playoffs in 2023.
Clearly, the Knicks are gunning for a title and expect Boston to be standing in their way. While the Sixers are expected to be a threat in the East, Anthony doesn’t believe his former team should be worried.
