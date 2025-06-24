All 76ers

Former NBA Scout Skeptical Of Potential Trade Scenario For 76ers

Would Dylan Harper fit on the Philadelphia 76ers?

Declan Harris

May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Dylan Harper talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Dylan Harper talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot on their mind when it comes to what to do on Wednesday night at the NBA Draft, having landed the third overall pick. While there sits a pool of impressive prospects outside of the projected top two picks, Dylan Harper has caught the eyes of the league for what he could do.

In his freshman season at Rutgers University, Harper averaged 19.4 points per game on an efficient 48.4 percent shooting from the field. These numbers, alongside his various abilities on the court, have made him the unanimous second overall pick, as well as a potential target for the Sixers.

While the former Scarlet Knight is being touted as an amazing prospect, former 76ers scout Michael VandeGarde feels that there might be some issues on the court regarding an overlap of Philadelphia’s existing backcourt.

“I love Harper, I absolutely love him, but can you play McCain, Maxey, and Harper together?” VandeGarde pondered, while discussing with 76ers On SI. “I don't know that really works. I think you're duplicating a little bit. Would I much rather have Harper than any of the other guys? Absolutely.”

Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) shoots the ball while USC Trojans guard Chibuzo Agbo (7) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

VandeGarde was a scout for the Sixers for 18 seasons and is now a part of CoachTube. The former scout doesn’t just see the fit, as the roster stands at the moment, due to depth reasons, but also a potential lack on the defensive end of the court.

“Now maybe McCain isn't the same after his injury, Tyrese can obviously play off the ball, but I don't know defensively that you can play all three of those guys at the same time,” explained VandeGarde.

As things stand, the Sixers’ front office is still making up its mind on what to do come Wednesday night, with a potential key part of their future waiting in the wings.

Declan Harris
DECLAN HARRIS

Declan Harris is a writer for FanNation's All76ers powered by Sports Illustrated Media Group. In addition to his role covering the Sixers, Declan also writes for CityXtra, covering Manchester City F.C. He is a 2023 Temple University Lew Klein School of Media and Communications graduate.

