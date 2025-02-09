Former Philadelphia 76ers Draft Pick Waived By Rockets
The NBA trade deadline saw plenty of players find themselves on new teams, with players like PJ Tucker and Dennis Schroeder being rerouted several times before settling down in their new home.
One player who got moved around was Jaden Springer, who was shipped out by the Boston Celtics to the Houston Rockets as well as their 2030 second-round pick, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
The trade brought an end to Springer's time with the Celtics, appearing in 43 games, averaging a point on 35 percent from the field. All of this is null in comparison to the NBA Championship that the 22-year-old was a part of last season, following his departure from the Philadelphia 76ers on last year's trade deadline, which was done in exchange for a second-round draft pick.
It appears that Springer won't suit up for the Rockets, as he has been waived following the trade on Wednesday, as reported by the Houston Chronicle's Danielle Lerner.
The Rockets front office conducted the move following their acquisition of veteran big man Cody Zeller from the Atlanta Hawks.
The move will leave the former Sixer without a team to play for, which could come as a surprise given some of his accolades in the G League which include a championship with the Delaware Blue Coats, as well as the Finals MVP for that run.
While these accolades have been achieved in the G League it wouldn't be a shock to anyone to see a team take a gamble on him down the stretch.
