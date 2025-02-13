All 76ers

Former Philadelphia 76ers Veteran Becomes NBA Free Agent After Trade

A former Philadelphia 76ers player has become a free agent.

Justin Grasso

Nov 15, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA;Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA;Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
With the trade deadline in the rearview, the buyout market is beginning to form as traded veterans are finding themselves waived after landing on non-playoff-contenders.

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Josh Richardson falls under that category.

This season, Richardson was in year two of his second stint with the Miami Heat. He appeared in just eight games, averaging 19 minutes of action.

Feb 3, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (7) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle (22) during the first half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

In the month leading up to the trade deadline, the Heat had a public standoff with Jimmy Butler. The trade saga concluded when Miami got involved in a major multi-team trade to send Butler packing to join the Golden State Warriors.

Richardson was caught in the crossfire of the deal. The former Sixer was sent to the Utah Jazz. With the Jazz being one of the Western Conference’s bottom teams, Richardson wasn’t expected to stay. The 12-40 Jazz waived the veteran guard on Monday.

Considering Richardson’s experience, he should garner interest in the open market. Back in 2015, Richardson entered the NBA as a 40th overall pick to the Heat. He played the first four years of his career on the Heat, appearing in nearly 260 games.

After averaging 12 points, three rebounds, and three assists in Miami, Richardson was the returning player in the Sixers’ sign-and-trade deal that sent Butler to the heat.

Richardson played just one season for the Sixers. He started 53 of 55 games, seeing the court for 31 minutes per night. He posted averages of 14 points, three rebounds, and three assists while shooting 43 percent from the field and 34 percent from three.

The Sixers traded Richardson to the Dallas Mavericks during the 2020 NBA Draft. Since then, he has bounced around the league. Richardson had stints with the Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs, and the New Orleans Pelicans. In 2023, he re-signed with the Heat in free agency.

Soon, Richardson will find another opportunity.

