Former Sixer Hired By Western Conference Team
With the NBA offseason in full swing, teams around the league have made moves to acquire new players ahead of the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.
This was certainly the case for the Phoenix Suns, who wasted no time moving players as they traded away superstar forward Kevin Durant in early July, while also waiving Bradley Beal, who would go on to sign for a direct competitor in the Western Conference with the Los Angeles Clippers.
While the Suns' front office has made some changes to their roster, the same can be said for the coaching staff that will help manage the team. As reported by HoopHype’s Michael Scotto, the Suns have brought on former Philadelphia 76ers player Mike Muscala to be a part of recently appointed head coach Jordan Ott’s ranks at the PHX Arena as an assistant coach.
Revisiting Muscala’s roots with the Sixers
Muscala made his way to the City of Brotherly Love as part of a three-team trade in July 2018, having been dealt by the Atlanta Hawks, with whom he had spent the previous five seasons. The former Bucknell star would play more of a bench role in then-head coach Brett Brown’s system, only managing to make six starts across his 47 appearances, in which he’d average 7.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
Muscala’s time in Philadelphia would come to an end only after half of a season, having been included in a trade package in early February with the aforementioned Clippers that saw the likes of Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, and Mike Scott be introduced to the Sixers’ faithful.
Muscala would never get a chance to put on a Clippers jersey, having been redirected to their direct rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, in exchange for Michael Beasley and Ivica Zubac.
What came after Muscala’s stint in Philadelphia?
Following his move to the City of Angels, which only lasted the remainder of the 2018-19 season, Muscala found a secure spot with the then-rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder, staying there for a total of three and a half seasons.
Muscala’s last season in the league saw him split time between the Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, and the aforementioned Thunder.
As things stand now, Muscala will take on his first coaching role as a member of the Suns after his 11-year run in the league. The two saw their stints at the Hawks’ organization overlap.
