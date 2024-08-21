Former Sixers Developmental Standout Signs With Conference Rival
This summer, the Philadelphia 76ers inked a veteran center from the Chicago Bulls in Andre Drummond. Chicago now picks up a former developmental standout with the Sixers organization as the Bulls reportedly signed Kenneth Lofton Jr. this week.
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Lofton is signing a one-year deal with the Bulls. It appears his spot on the team is not guaranteed as the insider noted that Lofton is “competing for a roster spot” with the Bulls during the 2024 training camp period.
So far, Lofton’s NBA journey has been loaded with success at the developmental level. However, while playing on main rosters, he’s struggled to make an impact.
In 2022, Lofton entered the NBA as an undrafted prospect out of Louisiana Tech. He signed a two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. During his rookie effort, Lofton appeared in 24 games on the Grizzlies’ main roster. He averaged five points and two rebounds per game.
Last season, Lofton played in 15 games for the Grizzlies. In late December, he was waived. A few days later, Lofton joined the Sixers on a two-way contract.
With the Sixers battling injuries to their frontcourt, Lofton was around the team for a stretch. Yet, he only played in two games for the 76ers. Most of Lofton’s playing time came at the G League level on the Delaware Blue Coats. Despite a lack of opportunities with the Sixers, Lofton was a standout for Delaware.
In 11 games with the Blue Coats, Lofton averaged 26 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. He knocked down 55 percent of his shots from the field and averaged 31 percent from beyond the arc. The Sixers made some late-season roster changes in 2024, leading the team to waive Lofton in early March.
Just ten days later, Lofton joined the Utah Jazz. During the final stretch of games, Lofton made four appearances on the court for the Jazz. Spending 23 minutes on the court per game, he averaged 60 percent from the field, producing a career-high 14 points per game.
The small sample size wasn’t enough for Utah to keep Lofton around long-term. During the offseason, the Jazz waived Lofton. After spending a few weeks on the free agency market, Lofton lands with the Bulls.
