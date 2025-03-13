All 76ers

Former Sixers Forward Does Grand Gesture for New Teammates

Tobias Harris could reach the postseason after Sixers departure.

Kevin McCormick

Oct 30, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) shoots in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
After a polarizing tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers, Tobias Harris found himself on the move last offseason. Now in a veteran role on a young team, the veteran forward recently went above and beyond for his new teammates.

In free agency, Harris inked a two-year deal with the Detroit Pistons. After having the NBA's worst record last season, they've managed to drastically turn things around in 2025. With less than 20 games to go, Detroit is on track to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

In light of their potential postseason berth, Harris made sure the Pistons were fit for the occasion. Last week, sharpshooting guard Malik Beasley posted a video of him getting fitted for a suit. He captioned the video thanking Harris for getting the whole team new threads for the playoffs.

Through 61 games this season, Harris is averaging 13.9 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 2.2 APG. He's found his stride amid the team's playoff push, upping his production since the All-Star break. Over his last eight games, Harris is posting 16.9 PPG and 7.1 RPG on efficient 57.1% shooting from the field.

In the three times he's faced off against his old team, Harris has had a pair of "revenge games" against the Sixers. The first came at the start of the season, recording a double-double (18 points, 14 rebounds) in his first game back in Philly. Harris had another standout showing when the Sixers and Pistons last squared off in February, scoring 22 points in a win.

While Harris finds himself gearing up for another postseason run, the Sixers find themselves trending in the opposite direction. Still dealing with a litany of injuries, Philly finds themselves in 13th place in the Eastern Conference.

