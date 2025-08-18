Former Sixers Player Signs with Eastern Conference Rival
Lester Quinones has found his next destination.
The former Philadelphia 76ers guard is reportedly joining the Orlando Magic ahead of training camp.
via @MikeAScotto: The Orlando Magic and Lester Quinones have agreed to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Quinones will compete for a roster or two-way spot. He averaged 8.6 points in 9 games for the Pelicans and 21.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals in the G League last year.
Quinones last played for the New Orleans Pelicans. He landed in New Orleans after the Sixers waived him back in December. His time in the City of Brotherly Love was short-lived.
The Sixers signed Quinones last September. When they brought him on, he was signed to a two-way deal, which confirmed he would spend a large chunk of time in the NBA G League with the Delaware Blue Coats.
During the 2024-2025 Tip-Off Tournament play, Quinones played in five games with the Blue Coats. He averaged 22 points, four rebounds, and four assists, while shooting 43 percent from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc.
Since the Sixers battled through plenty of injuries during the 2024-2025 NBA season, Quinones spent a lot of time with the main roster as well. However, he played in just four games with the Sixers. He averaged two points and one rebound in roughly four minutes of action.
After the Sixers waived Quinones, he ended up with the Pelicans. He spent some time with the Birmingham Squadron and the Pelicans’ main roster.
Quinones appeared in nine games with the Pelicans, averaging 18 minutes of action. He shot 39 percent from the field and 32 percent from three, producing nine points, three assists, and two rebounds per game.
Beyond this past season, Quinones is best known for his time with the Golden State Warriors. In 2022, he entered the NBA after a run in the NCAA with Memphis. Quinones went undrafted and landed with the Golden State Warriors’ organization.
During his rookie season, Quinones had just four appearances with the Warriors. In the following year, Quinones appeared in 37 games with the Warriors off the bench. That ended up being his career-high games played at the NBA level. Quinones averaged four points, two rebounds, and one assist, while shooting 40 percent from the field in roughly 11 minutes of action with Golden State.
