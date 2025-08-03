Former Sixers Prospect's Contract Details Revealed
This offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers parted ways with second-year guard Ricky Council IV, allowing the former Arkansas guard to test the waters in free agency. It didn't take long for Council to find out the destination for the next chapter of his career, as he would sign with the Brooklyn Nets.
The addition of the 24-year-old marks yet another guard coming to the Barclays Center, after Sean Marks and Brooklyn's front office loaded their roster with back court depth throughout their five selections in the 2025 NBA Draft, which saw them pick the likes of Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, and Ben Saraf.
What led to the Sixers parting ways with Council?
If you had told someone at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, that Council wouldn't be a part of Philadelphia's plans for the 2025-26 season, they might not have believed it as he impressed Nick Nurse and the Sixers' front office during his first year in the league, averaging 5.4 points per game on 48.2 percent from the field.
It was a combination of these efforts and the then-rookie's efforts throughout the season that saw him get rewarded with a four-year deal worth $7.38 million.
However, despite seeing the pay raise and noticeable bump in his time on the court throughout the season, the 24-year-old failed to take his game to the next level, only managing to average 1.9 points more per game, while his shooting efficiency took a noticeable dive down to 38.2 percent.
There were some stretches in the season where Council was assigned to play with the Sixers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, with whom he had torn up the court with during his rookie campaign.
What will his contract with the Nets look like?
While much isn't known about the financial end of Council's contract with the Nets, there has been some additional information dropped. According to NetsDaily, the 24-year-old's deal will a one-year deal that is set to be only be partially guaranteed.
This means that despite signing the deal, regardless of what the financial aspect of it is, only part of that agreed amount is promised to be paid out to Council. This could give Brooklyn's front office some flexibility on committing to the 24-year-old through the upcoming training camp and slate of preseason games.
While it doesn't guarantee Council a spot on the Nets' roster for the upcoming season, it does allow him to show off his strengths with the hopes of landing in Jordi Fernandez's good graces.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post