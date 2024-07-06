Former Sixers Veteran Lands on Another Rival Team
It's been over a week since the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets conducted a high profile trade that sent former Villanova star Mikal Bridges across the Big Apple for Bojan Bogdanovic and a flurry of draft picks.
While it initially seemed like the Croatian sharpshooter would be the only Knick moving over into the Barclays Center, that wouldn't be the case. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Knicks have signed and traded Shake Milton as a part of the original deal, while receiving Keita Bates-Diop in return.
Milton’s new contract with the Nets is reported to be worth over nine million dollars over a three year period, according to Charania.
The 27-year-old spent five seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, appearing in over 250 games, averaging nine points per game on 45 percent from the field.
Following the 2022 season, Milton was released by Philadelphia, which lit the way for him to join the Minnesota Timberwolves, which would be the first of three teams he’d play for last season, having been included in February that saw him land in Detroit, before being waived and then signed by the Knicks in early March.
Milton failed to find his footing in New York, only managing to appear in six games, where he’d average two points across four minutes of game time.
Given that the Nets appear to be clearing house after their lackluster performance last season, Milton’s scoring touch that shined at moments during his time in the Wells Fargo Center, could help him get his playing time back in the NBA.
