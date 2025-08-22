French Star Pokes Fun At Former Sixer
While the NBA Summer League may be done and dusted, and as the preseason slate of games for the teams around the association may sit a couple of months out, there's still a lot of basketball to be played.
One of the bigger competitions coming during the latter months of the summer is EuroBasket 2025, a tournament that sees all of the top countries in Europe battle it out on the court, which will feature some of the NBA's brightest stars, including Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Victor Wenbanyama, and Lauri Markkanen, amongst others.
The runners-up in EuroBasket 2022, France, contain a partnership of former Philadelphia 76ers players, as Guerschon Yabusele and Timothe Lawawu-Cabarrot look to represent their countries once again, having done so during the most recent iteration of the continental competition.
Revisting The French Partnerships Connections to the City of Brotherly Love
Lawawu-Cabarrot was the first of the two to make his way into the Sixers organization, having been drafted by them with the 24th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. The 30-year-old's stay in Philadelphia would only last two seasons, in which he averaged 6.1 points and 1.1 assists per game, before being shipped out to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Yabusele's stay in the Wells Fargo Center came last season, as he looked to prove that he still deserved a spot in the league after a five-year hiatus, playing in various leagues across Europe. His point would be made as the Frenchman averaged 11 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, as he would go on to become a crucial part of Nick Nurse's system in Philadelphia.
However, Yabusele's stint with the Sixers would be over after one season, as he joined the New York Knicks at the beginning of free agency.
Yabusele's Poke At Lawawu-Cabarrot
In the build-up to their national team's performance at EuroBasket2025, the second tier of French basketball, the LNB Pro B, posted a series of photos that highlighted those who had participated in their league as a part of their journey to the national team roster.
Among those in the slides were the two aforementioned Sixers' players, as Yabusele was a member of both Chorale Roanne and Rouen Metropole, while Lawawu-Cabarrot featured for Olympique Antibes.
The photo that the account posted of the 30-year-old was the source of laughther for Yabusele, who would go onto repost the picture onto his instagram story, along with messages poking fun at it.
"Photo of the day," one of Yabusele's comments reads while another reads, "there ain't no way."
The two will continue to get ready for their slate of games for the French national team, with their first match of EuroBasket 2025 coming on August 28, when they take on Belgium.
