Governor Shapiro Voices Concern Over 76ers' Draft Prospect
The Philadelphia 76ers hold the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. One of the most probable prospects for Philadelphia’s lottery pick is Ace Bailey. Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists during his freshman year at Rutgers.
Last week, Bailey canceled his pre-draft workout with the 76ers. It was his only scheduled private workout among all NBA teams. The controversial strategy has caused Bailey’s stock to dip in various mock drafts, though the 76ers' front office has not ruled out the 6-foot-10 guard.
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro weighed in on the upcoming draft. As captured by Crossing Broad’s Kyle Pagan, Shapiro has concerns about the 76ers potentially picking Bailey at No. 3.
"I am worried about that. If you're not coming to work out, then you've got something wrong here," Shapiro said. "I've already sent a message about that… He's got great talent, great upside, but if you don't want to be here, if you're not dying to be here, I don't want you to be here.”
Shapiro’s concern about Bailey’s approach isn’t an unpopular opinion. Questions continue to arise regarding whether he would be a suitable fit for the 76ers’ locker room.
Bailey’s other pre-draft actions continue to rub Philadelphia fans the wrong way. The 18-year-old is scheduled to throw out the first pitch for the rival New York Mets on Tuesday night. This commitment may be a hinted interest in the Brooklyn Nets, who hold the No. 8 pick.
After a positive private workout, VJ Edgecombe is widely projected as the top candidate for Philadelphia. Edgecombe averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists during his lone season at Baylor.
The NBA Draft kicks off on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST.
