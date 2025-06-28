All 76ers

Here's How Expert Grades the 76ers’ 2025 NBA Draft Class

How did experts rate VJ Edgecombe at No. 3?

Eric Jay Santos

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; VJ Edgecombe stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the third pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; VJ Edgecombe stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the third pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the NBA Draft wrapped up, experts have begun evaluating team selections. The Philadelphia 76ers selected VJ Edgecombe at No. 3 and Johni Broome at No. 35. 

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie assigned a B grade to the 76ers. While Vecenie considered Edgecombe a solid pick, the analyst would have preferred trading down within the top six. 

“The 76ers decided not to trade down and took Edgecombe, who was the consensus No. 3 option. He was considered the safest bet out of the non-Harper and Flagg prospects, an elite athlete who is a strong defender… I have some questions on the upside, which is ultimately why I had him ranked No. 5 behind Johnson and Knueppel. But I have no complaints about the Sixers deciding he was their guy, as my grades for all three of those players were razor close. I still would have traded down if I were the 76ers."

VJ Edgecomb
Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) defends against Mississippi State Bulldogs forward KeShawn Murphy (3) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Vecenie also expressed a positive view towards Broome, who adds depth at center behind the injury-prone Joel Embiid. 

“Broome adds more interior depth behind Joel Embiid. All due respect to Andre Drummond, who made All-Star games and averaged 15 points and 14 rebounds from 2012-2021, but he didn’t look like a primary backup center last season. Broome was the runner-up for college basketball’s national player of the year and has been immensely productive at every stage of his career. He’s strong and multi-skilled and was a versatile defender before ankle injuries sapped some of his lateral ability this year. He’s a solid value who potentially fills a hole for Philly.” 

Overall, Philadelphia made the expected choice by selecting Edgecombe at No. 3 and a reasonable choice in Broome for the second round. With the likes of Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey on the roster, the rookies will be expected to acclimate to a potential playoff-contending team.

Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 NBA Draft

Philadelphia 76ers Select VJ Edgecombe

Philadelphia 76ers Select Johni Broome

Philadelphia 76ers Adding Wake Forest Star

Published
Eric Jay Santos
ERIC JAY SANTOS

Home/News