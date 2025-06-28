Here's How Expert Grades the 76ers’ 2025 NBA Draft Class
With the NBA Draft wrapped up, experts have begun evaluating team selections. The Philadelphia 76ers selected VJ Edgecombe at No. 3 and Johni Broome at No. 35.
The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie assigned a B grade to the 76ers. While Vecenie considered Edgecombe a solid pick, the analyst would have preferred trading down within the top six.
“The 76ers decided not to trade down and took Edgecombe, who was the consensus No. 3 option. He was considered the safest bet out of the non-Harper and Flagg prospects, an elite athlete who is a strong defender… I have some questions on the upside, which is ultimately why I had him ranked No. 5 behind Johnson and Knueppel. But I have no complaints about the Sixers deciding he was their guy, as my grades for all three of those players were razor close. I still would have traded down if I were the 76ers."
Vecenie also expressed a positive view towards Broome, who adds depth at center behind the injury-prone Joel Embiid.
“Broome adds more interior depth behind Joel Embiid. All due respect to Andre Drummond, who made All-Star games and averaged 15 points and 14 rebounds from 2012-2021, but he didn’t look like a primary backup center last season. Broome was the runner-up for college basketball’s national player of the year and has been immensely productive at every stage of his career. He’s strong and multi-skilled and was a versatile defender before ankle injuries sapped some of his lateral ability this year. He’s a solid value who potentially fills a hole for Philly.”
Overall, Philadelphia made the expected choice by selecting Edgecombe at No. 3 and a reasonable choice in Broome for the second round. With the likes of Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey on the roster, the rookies will be expected to acclimate to a potential playoff-contending team.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 NBA Draft
Philadelphia 76ers Select VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers Select Johni Broome