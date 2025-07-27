Here's a Surprising Best Fit For Former Sixers Star Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons is one of the top names remaining on this summer’s free agency market. He is coming off a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers worth $1.08 million.
Simmons found early career success during his four-season stint with the Philadelphia 76ers, earning three All-Star selections and winning Rookie of the Year. Since leaving Philadelphia, however, the 29-year-old has yet to appear in 50 games for an NBA team in a single season.
CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn believes that the New York Knicks may be an ideal fit for Simmons.
“How about the Knicks? The key to maximizing Simmons will be surrounding him with shooting. The Knicks have a shooting big man in Karl-Anthony Towns. The reserves they added this offseason, Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, can both shoot.
Perhaps New York could lean on Simmons as a creator when Jalen Brunson goes to the bench. He gives them yet another big wing to deploy defensively, and if they want to switch as much as they did in the later stages of the postseason, Simmons can do so. The pressure of Madison Square Garden is a potential issue, but we're talking about a 10-15-minute reserve here, not a star. It's a low-risk, high-reward gamble.”
The New York Knicks finished with the third-best regular season record in the Eastern Conference and made a deep run to the conference finals. As suggested by Quinn, the Knicks could provide Simmons an opportunity to thrive and wouldn’t lose much depth in their rotation if it didn’t work out.
