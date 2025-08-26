All 76ers

Here’s a Surprising Pick For Sixers’ Modern Day ‘Mount Rushmore’

Thaddeus Young was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for seven seasons.

Eric Jay Santos

Jan 30, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young (21) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Jan 30, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young (21) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last week, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale and Grant Hughes compiled a list of four most important players for all 30 NBA teams since 2000. When putting together a Mount Rushmore for each franchise, both individual and team success were considered. 

Philadelphia’s Mount Rushmore

Favale made the following selections for the Philadelphia 76ers:

  • PG/SG Allen Iverson
  • C Joel Embiid
  • SF Andre Iguodala
  • PF Thaddeus Young

Iverson averaged 28.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game over ten full seasons in Philadelphia. During the 2000-2001 NBA season, he led the league in scoring, won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award, and led the 76ers to the NBA Finals.

Embiid has averaged 27.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game over the past nine seasons. The 76ers center is a one-time MVP, five-time All-NBA selection, seven-time All-Star, three-time All-Defensive Team selection, and two-time scoring champion.

Joel Embiid
Feb 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Iguodala averaged 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game over eight seasons with the 76ers. He earned an All-Star selection in his final year with the franchise.

While Iverson and Embiid are widely considered the greatest 76ers of the 21st century, and Iguodala remains a fan favorite, Favale’s final choice is more debatable. 

Why Thaddeus Young? 

“Picking a fourth face is hard, and not the fun kind of hard. You can make a case for Ben Simmons, Lou Williams, Tyrese Maxey, Jrue Holiday, Robert Covington, maybe even James Harden and more. Thaddeus Young's longevity wins out. He's third among Sixers in total games played and steals and is fourth in scoring and rebounds over this span.”

Thaddeus Young
Mar 27, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the basket against Phoenix Suns forward Thaddeus Young (30) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Young averaged 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game over seven seasons with the 76ers. The power forward then went on to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, and Phoenix Suns. 

While Young was a consistent presence for the 76ers during the early 2010s, his longevity wasn’t a key component to the team’s success. For instance, although Udonis Haslem is considered a Miami Heat fan favorite, it’s widely accepted that the likes of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo made a bigger impact on the franchise. 

Overall, while Young made his mark in the team’s history book, there are many other former 76ers who are equally deserving of the Mount Rushmore honor. 

More 76ers on SI

Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media

VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision

Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid

Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post

VJ Edgecombe Discusses His Return to Action

Published
Eric Jay Santos
ERIC JAY SANTOS

Eric Santos is a contributing writer for Philadelphia 76ers on SI. In 2020, Eric first covered the Houston Rockets for SB Nation, where he created statistical analysis, original opinions, and historical breakdowns in his coverage for the team. In addition to his role as a contributing writer, Eric also served as a social media manager for The Dream Shake. In 2023, Eric was a contributing writer for Boston Celtics on SI, covering the team’s NBA Championship run.

Home/News