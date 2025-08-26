Here’s a Surprising Pick For Sixers’ Modern Day ‘Mount Rushmore’
Last week, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale and Grant Hughes compiled a list of four most important players for all 30 NBA teams since 2000. When putting together a Mount Rushmore for each franchise, both individual and team success were considered.
Philadelphia’s Mount Rushmore
Favale made the following selections for the Philadelphia 76ers:
- PG/SG Allen Iverson
- C Joel Embiid
- SF Andre Iguodala
- PF Thaddeus Young
Iverson averaged 28.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game over ten full seasons in Philadelphia. During the 2000-2001 NBA season, he led the league in scoring, won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award, and led the 76ers to the NBA Finals.
Embiid has averaged 27.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game over the past nine seasons. The 76ers center is a one-time MVP, five-time All-NBA selection, seven-time All-Star, three-time All-Defensive Team selection, and two-time scoring champion.
Iguodala averaged 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game over eight seasons with the 76ers. He earned an All-Star selection in his final year with the franchise.
While Iverson and Embiid are widely considered the greatest 76ers of the 21st century, and Iguodala remains a fan favorite, Favale’s final choice is more debatable.
Why Thaddeus Young?
“Picking a fourth face is hard, and not the fun kind of hard. You can make a case for Ben Simmons, Lou Williams, Tyrese Maxey, Jrue Holiday, Robert Covington, maybe even James Harden and more. Thaddeus Young's longevity wins out. He's third among Sixers in total games played and steals and is fourth in scoring and rebounds over this span.”
Young averaged 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game over seven seasons with the 76ers. The power forward then went on to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, and Phoenix Suns.
While Young was a consistent presence for the 76ers during the early 2010s, his longevity wasn’t a key component to the team’s success. For instance, although Udonis Haslem is considered a Miami Heat fan favorite, it’s widely accepted that the likes of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo made a bigger impact on the franchise.
Overall, while Young made his mark in the team’s history book, there are many other former 76ers who are equally deserving of the Mount Rushmore honor.
