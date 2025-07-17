Here’s Where Sixers’ Paul George Ranks on NBA GOAT List
On Monday, Bleacher Report released its Top 100 NBA Players Ever list. B/R’s team of NBA experts, writers, and editors factored in average stats, awards, playoffs, championships, cultural impact, and overall greatness when finalizing the rankings.
Philadelphia 76ers superstar Paul George is positioned at No. 78.
“During a stretch from 2014 to around 2019, your nerdiest NBA friend might have made the case that George was one of the five best players in the league. That claim wasn’t far off, as PG overcame a gruesome broken leg in the summer of 2014 to earn four All-NBA nods in the next five years while regularly getting top-five DPOY consideration. Though George’s best MVP finish (third) came with the Thunder in 2019, he’ll be best remembered for being the top threat on some excellent Pacers teams that reached the conference finals twice and for teaming with Kawhi Leonard on some very good but unlucky Clippers squads. A jack of all trades who could run the offense, spot up for threes, defend the opponent’s top scoring threat and wreak havoc in the passing lanes, George was a fully scalable superstar during his prime.”
Over 15 seasons, George has averaged 20.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. His top accolades include being a six-time All-NBA selection, nine-time All-Star, four-time All-Defensive Team selection, one-time steal champion, and one-time Most Improved Player award winner.
Although George had a shaky start with the 76ers last season, the 35-year-old forward has made his case as one of the top players of the 2010s.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency
Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday
76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now
Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers
Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move