Here's Why 76ers Are the Biggest Movers in Latest NBA Power Rankings
On Sunday, Colin Ward-Henninger released CBS Sports’ first free agency edition of the 2025-26 NBA Power Rankings. Projections are based on each team’s offseason additions and performance from last season.
The Philadelphia 76ers are the biggest movers on the list, propelling up from 26 to 15. Ward-Henninger suggests that VJ Edgecombe is a valuable addition to the core of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, either as a supporting player or trade asset.
“Drafting VJ Edgecombe accomplished two goals: He should be able to contribute immediately for a team that hopes last season was an anomalously ugly gap year, but he is also an attractive asset if they decide they need more veteran help. Not much else to brag about this offseason, but (stop me if you've heard this one before), if Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George are all healthy and productive, the Sixers should have a legitimate shot to compete for one of the top Eastern Conference spots.”
Edgecombe totaled 28 points and 10 rebounds in the Utah Summer League opener. Despite a four-point loss to the Utah Jazz, Edgecombe had a strong debut in comparison to fellow incoming rookie Ace Bailey. The 19-year-old guard is set to make two more summer appearances in Utah.
The 76ers are positioned as the seventh-best team in the Eastern Conference, behind the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers. If the power rankings are shown to be accurate, Philadelphia would enter next postseason as a strong contender in the play-in tournament.
