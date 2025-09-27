How Does Jared McCain's Injury Impact Sixers' Backcourt?
With only a few days left before the Philadelphia 76ers are set to embark on their journey to the Middle East as they start their preseason off with two matches against the New York Knicks in the NBA's Abu Dhabi Games, they announced an update regarding their second-year guard, Jared McCain, who suffered from a UCL tear in his right thumb.
This isn't only a setback for Philadelphia, who are going to be without their promising second-year guard for some time, but also for McCain, who was set to be returning after suffering from a season-ending meniscus injury last season. Prior to the injury to his knee, McCain was averaging 15.3 points per game, on 46 percent shooting from the field, which in part helped him earn the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award in November 2024.
How does McCain's absence affect the Sixers' back court?
One of the issues that Nick Nurse and Philadelphia had this season was their sheer amount of depth in the backcourt, and having to find time on the court for everyone. Going into training camp, the Sixers have between McCain, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Kyle Lowry, Justin Edwards, VJ Edgecombe, Kelly Oubre Jr, and Quentin Grimes to fill their backcourt with, meaning Nurse has some difficult decisions to make when drafting up lineups for the upcoming season.
Given the list of players, it'd be safe to assume that Maxey and George are two guaranteed starters, but then that's where the conversations start, in regards to where McCain, who had those stellar performances last season, or Edgecombe, who impressed during his limited time in the Summer League, fit into Nurse's plans.
This is where McCain's absence could come into play, helping alleviate some of that pressure for what could be some time in the upcoming season, which could allow players like Edgecombe, who is trying to make a name for himself, to soak in as much experience on the court.
Of course, it won't just be the minutes that McCain's absence will impact when it comes to the Sixers' backcourt, as he brought quite a mixed bag to the court, having numerous games of three or more assists, as well as double digits in the scoring column. Several of these performances were off the bench, which allowed him to be a handful for the opposing team's second rotation or the tired legs of their starters.
