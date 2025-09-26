Sixers Rookie VJ Edgecombe Get Joel Embiid's Seal of Approval
On Friday morning, the Philadelphia 76ers officially kick off the 2025-26 season with media day. Joel Embiid kicked things off, covering an array of topics as he prepares to return to form.
Last year was a struggle for the former MVP, as he dealt with numerous ailments over the course of the regular season. He ended up being shut down after just 19 appearances to begin the recovery process.
Without the services of the superstar center and many others, the Sixers saw a steep decline in the Eastern Conference standings. They failed to reach the postseason and found themselves in the draft lottery for the first time since 2017.
Some fortunes would come the Sixers' way in the lottery, as they were able to jump to the No. 3 pick. With the selection, the organization settled on VJ Edgecombe as the latest addition to the team's pipeline of young talent.
Since joining the Sixers earlier this summer, Edgecombe has been praised by various members across the organization. Among the latest to weigh in on the hyper-athletic guard is Embiid.
When asked about Edgecombe, Embiid had nothing but positive things to say. Given their respective journeys to the NBA, the former MVP feels they have a handful of similarities.
"Oh I like him a lot," Embiid said. "I've talked to him a lot and you know, as soon as we drafted him, I just knew I would like him. I like his background, kind of reminds me of myself. Coming from another country, having a lot of hardships growing up. He's an amazing kid so far."
Based on these remarks, it's clear that Edgecombe has won over the franchise's main pillar as he begins this new chapter with the Sixers. Now, the test becomes what he'll be able to provide in year one to a team with aspirations of pursuing a championship.
Amid recent developments, Edgecombe might have a chance to secure a bigger role than first expected. In light of Jared McCain's injury news, playing time has opened up in the Sixers' backcourt. Edgecombe still has other players to compete with, but he'll likely be among those to get a crack at filling the void left by the former first-round pick.
This weekend, Edgecombe will attempt to continue trending in the right direction by putting together a strong showing in training camp.
