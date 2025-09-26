All 76ers

Sixers' Joel Embiid Cites Key Area of Focus Heading Into 2026 Season

Joel Embiid doesn't have much on his mind apart from getting back to it during the regular season.

Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Since being drafted with the third overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid has had quite the career, whether it's being a seven-time All-Star, two-time Scoring Champion, finishing runner-up in MVP voting in two consecutive seasons, before hoisting the Michael Jordan Trophy in 2023; it's been quite the run.

Joel Embiid lifting the MVP trophy.
Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

But all of the accolades seemed to become meaningless when the Cameroonian's injury struggles seemed to become too much during the 2024-25 season, which in part limited him to only appearing in 19 games, the single lowest amount of games played in his career, barring his first two seasons in the league, in which he was limited to the bench.

His campaign came to an end in February, when the Sixers decided to shut Embiid down prematurely as the team looked to seek other medical opinions on their next course of action, which resulted in the former MVP receiving surgery in April.

Since then, there have only been sightings of Embiid working out in the Sixers' training facility, looking noticeably slimmer than before. When speaking at Philadelphia's Media Day on Friday, the Cameroonian discussed his mindset for the upcoming season, stating that it isn't about focusing on what the team can push for, but rather getting back to health.

Tyrese Maxey sits with his teammates on the bench.
Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"I think I'm past the stage of focusing on ceilings. I think for me, it's taking it day by day, trying to get better every single day," Embiid explained. "Obviously, we know that for us, the biggest thing is health, that's really the biggest thing. You know, focus on doing the right things every single day."

The injury bug wasn't something limited to Embiid last season, as his co-stars Tyrese Maxey and Paul George spent some time on the bench, with other players such as their first-round pick Jared McCain suffering from a season-ending injury in December. While not having much roster turnover was something that Embiid noted, it was also the overall health of his co-stars that he saw as important.

"On the court... I know it's the same team as last year, but we got a lot of talent on the court, so it's all about putting it together," explained the former MVP. "But you can't put it together if everybody's not on the same page, and is not healthy. So the main focus is just taking it day by day, and you know, just be with each other."

