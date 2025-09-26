Sixers' Paul George Provides Health Update Ahead of Training Camp
When the Philadelphia 76ers signed Paul George, they had visions of the trio of All-Stars leading the team on a deep playoff run. After an injury-ridden first year together, the veteran forward reflected on where he's at physically following a summer of recovery.
Due to various ailments, PG constantly found himself in and out of the lineup in his first season with the Sixers. He'd end up playing in just 41 games before the team made the decision to shut him down.
George was on pace to be ready to go for training camp, but was hit with a major setback in July. During his offseason training, the Sixers star suffered a knee injury that required surgery.
PG has been spotted with the team in various social media posts in recent weeks, indicating that he's trending in the right direction. That said, it appears as though there are still some hoops he needs to jump through before fully getting back in the mix.
During his media day press conference, George fielded a lot of questions pertaining to his health. He noted that he likely will still be limited in what he can do, but ins't far behind in terms of rehab.
"I'm pretty much everything but full contact," George said. "I'm in the weight room, I'm lifting, working out everyday, I'm on the court. Not ready to start the full ramp-up of conditioning on court with running and stuff like that. I'm on the court, I'm working out. I'm doing stationary drills...I'm still able to move and be active on the court, just not ready to be a full on contact participant right now."
This setback isn't ideal for George, as he is eager to return to form after a down year in 2025. Nonetheless, given how last season played out, the Sixers need to be cautious when it comes to their key players and their health.
As an established veteran in the league, training camp isn't as essential for someone like George. That said, the sooner he can fully get back in the mix with his teammates, the better.
The Sixers are poised to climb back up the standings this season, and having a fully healthy George will be a driving force in achieving this goal.
