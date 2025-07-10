Important Detail on Sixers Veteran's Contract Revealed
Recently, the Philadelphia 76ers confirmed the signing of Trendon Watford.
According to Spotrac, Watford is set to join the team on a two-year deal. The contract is worth $5.2 million.
Shortly after it was confirmed the Sixers were bringing in Watford, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported an important detail regarding the contract’s second year. For the Sixers, they have a team option.
Per Spotrac’s estimation, Watford could make around $2.4 million for the 2025-2026 NBA season. When it comes time for the Sixers to decide on his option, it’s likely worth around $2.8 million.
Watford lands in Philadelphia following stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Brooklyn Nets.
After he went undrafted out of LSU in 2021, Watford landed with the Portland Trail Blazers on a two-way contract. He spent two seasons with the Blazers.
During his second season with the Blazers, Watford posted averages of seven points, four rebounds, and two assists. He made 56 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 39 percent of his threes.
After his Portland tenure, Watford joined the Brooklyn Nets. He spent the last two seasons there and recently wrapped up a run, which involved 44 games. The veteran forward averaged a career-high 21 minutes per game, which resulted in career highs for points and assists. He accounted for 10 points, four rebounds, and three assists per game.
The Sixers become Watford’s third team. He’ll have an opportunity to fight for a rotational spot on a team that’s thin at the power forward position.
