Interesting Mac McClung Stat Revealed After NBA Dunk Contest

Former 76ers guard Mac McClung pulled off another big victory.

Justin Grasso

Feb 18, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung (9) celebrates with the trophy after winning the Dunk Contest during the 2023 All Star Saturday Night at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Feb 18, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung (9) celebrates with the trophy after winning the Dunk Contest during the 2023 All Star Saturday Night at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The 2025 NBA Dunk Contest saw a familiar result on Saturday night in San Francisco. Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung took home the trophy, making history at the event by becoming the first player to pull off the three-peat.

As crazy as it sounds, Mac McClung now has just as many Dunk Contest trophies as games played in the NBA over the last three seasons.

Two of those matchups played came when McClung was a member of the 76ers.

During the 2022-2023 NBA season, McClung played exclusively for Philly’s G League affiliate out in Delaware. When he initially committed to his first dunk contest, McClung was set to become the first G League representative in the contest, planning to wear his Blue Coats uniform.

Leading up to the contest, McClung inked a two-way deal with the Sixers. He ended up becoming the first Sixer to compete in the contest since Andre Iguodala. He also made franchise history as he was the first player in Sixers history to win the trophy.

At the end of the 2022-2023 season, McClung was rewarded with some playing time on the Sixers. He averaged 21 minutes off the bench across two games. During those matchups, McClung produced 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists per game, knocking down 36 percent of his threes.

McClung didn’t return to the Sixers for another stint. He spent all of last season with the Orlando Magic’s G League affiliate. Although McClung didn’t become the first G Leaguer to compete in the Dunk Contest while with Delaware, he represented the Osceola Magic last season.

This year, McClung’s been back on a two-way deal with the Magic’s Organization. This season, he’s got just one game under his belt. In five minutes of action, McClung collected a rebound and two assists. He did not take any shots in his lone set of action with the Magic.

Since going undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2021, McClung has been searching for a role on an NBA team. While he hasn’t gotten one with the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Sixers, or the Magic just yet, he’s found plenty of dunking success and has earned plenty of accolades in the G League.

Since 2022, McClung’s G League resume includes All-Rookie Team, Rookie of the Year, one-time scoring champion, one-time All-NBA G League First Team, one-time NBA G League MVP, and one-time G League Champion, a feat he accomplished with Delaware.

