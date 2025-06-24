Is Ace Bailey Tanking Value With Specific Team In Mind?
Ace Bailey nearly conducted his first pre-draft workout ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft last week. Then, he suddenly canceled on the Philadelphia 76ers, generating a ton of questions regarding his strategy.
Is Bailey tanking his value to drop past a handful of teams, which includes the Sixers? NBA Draft Insider Jonathan Givony hints at the idea that Bailey has his sights set on a team like the Washington Wizards at No. 6. Since Bailey was once a favorite to go third in the draft, he would need the Sixers to take their decision elsewhere to open the door to a slide down the board.
“Ace Bailey had a workout scheduled in Philadelphia, canceled it, and is really sending signals that he does not want to be there in Philadelphia,” Givony said on Monday.
Although the Sixers’ odds of taking Bailey were already shifting before the canceled workout, the Rutgers star’s unwillingness to pay a visit to the City of Brotherly Love made it seem as if Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe would be a lock on Wednesday, when the Sixers go on the clock with the third pick.
Givony projects that will be the case, but he makes it clear that Daryl Morey’s front office has not locked in anything just yet.
“If the draft were [Monday] I believe VJ Edgecombe would be the pick, that’s the intel we’re receiving at this moment,” Givony explained. “VJ Edgecombe impressed the Philadelphia 76ers in his visit and his workout last week. He met with the front office, ownership, and he spent some time with Tyrese Maxey. It looks like he’s got a clear runway there at three.”
“… It’s still very much up in the air. We’re still hearing some trade talk at that pick, so I wouldn’t take that quite to the bank just yet.”
The Sixers haven’t been zeroed in on Edgecombe throughout the pre-draft process. Some reports suggested that multiple prospects, including Edgecombe and Bailey, have been considered by the Sixers. Tre Johnson and Khaman Maluach were some popular names linked to the Sixers, as well as Duke’s Kon Knueppel, who had a virtual meeting with the team last week.
Several of those players are likely tabbed as trade-down candidates. With several reports suggesting the Sixers are likely to commit to keeping the third pick, it just might come down to Edgecombe and Bailey. All signs point to the former player getting his name called by the Sixers in Brooklyn on Wednesday, but nothing is official until the selections are made and the contracts are signed.