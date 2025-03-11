James Harden Ranks Top 10 in Multiple Stats Since All-Star Break
At age 35, James Harden is on quite the run. The former Philadelphia 76ers guard continues to play motivated like he’s got something to prove.
Overall, Harden has had a successful 2024-2025 campaign from a personal standpoint. In 61 games, the veteran guard has averaged 22 points on 34 percent shooting from three, where he attempts nearly nine shots per game.
Along with his scoring, Harden’s playmaking has remained top-tier, as he’s dishing out nearly nine assists per game and coming down with six rebounds per outing.
Harden’s first half of the season was successful enough to earn his 11th NBA All-Star nod. Throughout his second half, Harden has been leading the league in multiple major categories.
via @StatMamba: James Harden since All-Star break: 26.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 8.5 APG, 3.7 3PM. He’s the only player that ranks within the top 10 in PTS, AST, & 3PM in that span.
In his second season with the Clippers, Harden has held it down for LA for a large portion of the year as his star teammate Kawhi Leonard recovered from a setback.
Heading into their Tuesday night matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Clippers hold a 35-29 record, which places them eighth in the Western Conference. The Clippers are one game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors. The latter team currently possesses the sixth seed.
Just last season the Sixers cut ties with Harden. After he spent one and a half seasons in Philly, Harden picked up his player option ahead of the 2023-2024 campaign. A lack of communication led Harden to believe he wouldn’t be able to get his desired deal with the Sixers.
The Sixers were put in a position to grant Harden’s trade wishes and sent him to LA. For one season, the deal looked like a nice trade-off, as the Sixers acquired several playable veterans in return. Considering all returning players were on expiring contracts, the Sixers figured they wouldn’t keep everybody beyond the 2024 playoffs.
KJ Martin was the only player to return for the 2024-2025 NBA season. The veteran forward was traded ahead of the deadline, ending up with the Utah Jazz.
Meanwhile, the Clippers parted ways with Filip Petrusev and PJ Tucker while retaining Harden on a short-term contract. The Clippers are certainly happy with what the former Sixer has brought to the table.
