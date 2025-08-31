Jared McCain Excited By Veteran's Return to the Sixers
When the Philadelphia 76ers drafted Jared McCain in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, they did so hoping to usher in a new wave of the franchise, given that it had been some time since a young talent had fully broken into the roster, with the last one perhaps being Tyrese Maxey, who got his start in 2020.
McCain, who was 20 at the time of being drafted came into the scene as the bright young prospect, who always had a smile on his face, and it was quickly shown that he had formed a bond with an unlikely teammate given that they're at the opposite ends of their careers, Kyle Lowry, who was entering his 19th season in the league.
Multiple videos would begin to emerge over the course of the season of the two bantering, as McCain would continue to keep his presence on his various social media accounts, including his numerous vlogs.
However, it appeared that as the NBA season came to a close, so might have Lowry's time with his hometown team, as his contract expired at the end of the campaign. Things would remain quiet for a few months before it was announced that the 39-year-old would be returning to the Sixers for the 2025-26 campaign.
What Did McCain have to say about Lowry's return?
The 21-year-old was delighted to hear about the return of his veteran counterpart, explaining in a recent exclusive interview with Sixers on SI, that he is more than a teammate, but rather a mentor, and someone whom he has aspired to be like for the duration of his time in the sport.
"Of course, that's Unc right there, OG, I'm excited, McCain explained to Sixers on SI. "He actually just called me yesterday, just checking up on me, so you know, I love that relationship with him, just having a mentor, but someone who's also cool, someone I've looked up to my entire basketball career for real.
It's apparent that McCain's aspirations to be like Lowry don't just lie in his scoring ability on the court, but also in his efforts on the defensive end of the floor, having studied the tape of Lowry's skills guarding his opponents, hoping to learn a thing or two, given that both of them are guards with a smaller frame.
"I was actually just watching some randomized clips of him playing defense, just trying to pick it, just trying to see what his defense was like, and being a smaller guy, a guard getting over a screen," explained the 21-year-old. "So it's been really cool, and I'm glad he's back for year 20, man, year 20 is crazy.
