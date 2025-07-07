Sixers Make Decision on Kyle Lowry in Free Agency
Kyle Lowry is staying home to play with the Philadelphia 76ers.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the veteran guard will return to the City of Brotherly Love to play another season for his hometown Sixers. As expected, Lowry is getting a one-year deal. The terms of the deal aren’t confirmed.
At the end of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Lowry made it clear that he wasn’t planning to retire. The veteran guard stated he would like to play at least one more season. Doing so for the Sixers was what he desired, leaving the ball in Daryl Morey and the Philly front office’s court to make the call on whether he would come back or not.
For Lowry, he will play a third season with the Sixers. His Philadelphia stint started during the 2023-2024 NBA season. Lowry was traded from the Miami Heat to the Charlotte Hornets after appearing in 37 games.
Once Lowry was bought out by the Hornets, he signed with the 76ers. During the 2023-2024 season, Lowry appeared in 23 games, picking up 20 starts. Seeing the court for 28 minutes per game, Lowry averaged eight points and five assists, while shooting 40 percent from three.
Lowry was a full-time starter for the Sixers during the 2024 playoff run. Against the New York Knicks, he averaged seven points and four assists, knocking down just 34 percent of his shots.
The Sixers brought Lowry back for the 2024-2025 NBA season. Like many of his teammates, Lowry struggled to stay healthy throughout the year. He ended up appearing in just 35 games. The veteran guard produced four points per game while shooting 35 percent from the field.
