Jared McCain has High Praise for Philadelphia 76ers Star Tyrese Maxey
Following his impressive string of performances before suffering a season-ending injury, Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain was one of the NBA's standout rookies. His strong play led to an invite to All-Star weekend to compete in the Rising Stars game. Though he couldn't play due to injury, McCain still made the trip to San Francisco for the festivities.
During his time at All-Star weekend, McCain got to have encounters with countless notable figures in and outside of basketball. Among the most notable people he linked up with were internet comedia Druski and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.
Even though he couldn't participate in the games, McCain still did some interviews alongside the Rising Stars competitors. In a snippet for the NBA's social media page, he was asked which current player he feels has the deepest offensive bag. McCain ended up going with one of his Sixers teammates, Tyrese Maxey.
After getting the first All-Star nod of his career last year, Maxey was not selected this season. However, the Sixers star continues to improve in terms of his production.
Following a breakout campaign in 2024, Maxey has managed to up his scoring. With Joel Embiid and Paul George missing their fair share of time, the young guard has been called upon to the focal point of the offensive. There was a bit of an adjustment period early on in the season, but Maxey has found his stride in recent weeks.
Maxey entered the All-Star break averaging a career-high 27.6 PPG across 46 points appearances. That is good for fourth-best in the association, trailing only Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Since being drafted 21st overall in 2020, Maxey's offensive game has rapidly developed for the Sixers. Saying he has the deepest bag in the league might have been a biased remark from McCain, but his star teammate is certainly one of the top offensive-minded guards in the game today. Between his speed and ability to take his game far beyond the arc, Maxey is a nightmare matchup for opposing defenses on a nightly basis.
