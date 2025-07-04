Jared McCain Pulling for Sixers to Keep Core Piece
When Philadelphia 76ers’ rookie Jared McCain took to the court for the final time before his season came to an early end due to a lateral meniscus tear, the team contained players such as KJ Martin, Caleb Martin, and Reggie Jackson. All of the aforementioned players were moved at the trade deadline, with Caleb Martin being moved to Dallas in exchange for Quentin Grimes, a role player in the final year of his rookie contract.
Grimes came into the Wells Fargo Center and immediately showed his worth, averaging 21.9 points per game on 46.9 percent shooting across his 28 appearances. Given that Grimes is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season, there is a possibility that he could return to the Sixers’ backcourt, where the aforementioned McCain sits.
At the end of the season, Philadelphia’s president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, expressed his excitement about the prospect of Grimes returning to the City of Brotherly Love.
This is something that McCain shares a similar sentiment about as he talked about potentially sharing the court with Grimes.
“Oh, that'd be fire. I mean, he was killing when he got to Philly," McCain told 76ers On SI. “It's been cool to watch him from the bench, just see him go crazy, and then, actually, now to get to play with him would be a cool experience."
McCain’s knowledge of his teammate goes beyond this season as he has kept an eye on him over the years, but still remains keen on getting to know him on the court.
“It feels like I've been watching him for so long, and I know him for so long, but haven't even gotten to, like, share the floor at all with him,” said the 21-year-old. “So it'd be really cool to finally get out there and pick his brain and actually feel like how he plays and what, what stuff he doesn't like, does like, and figure out how to play with him."
If Grimes is to return in the offseason, he’ll rejoin the ensemble that makes up the Sixers’ backcourt, along with players such as Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Kelly Oubre Jr, Ricky Council IV, and the aforementioned McCain, amongst others.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency
Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday
76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now
Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers
Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move