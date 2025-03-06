Jayson Tatum’s Final Status for Celtics-76ers

All 76ers

Feb 28, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) after making a three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter at TD Garden.
/ Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics will be shorthanded at home against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, but they won’t miss their star forward, Jayson Tatum.

According to the Celtics, Tatum has been upgraded to available for the matchup. He will return to the lineup after missing Boston’s Wednesday night game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

via @celtics: Injury Report Update: Sam Hauser (right ankle sprain) - OUT. Jayson Tatum - AVAILABLE

Although Tatum will play, the Celtics are going to miss a handful of key players. Sam Hauser, who was questionable on the initial injury report, was downgraded to out.

The veteran guard Jrue Holiday is reportedly on pace to make his return sometime soon as he gets back to practicing, but the Celtics haven’t cleared him just yet. Then, there’s Jaylen Brown, who played in Boston’s Wednesday night game after being listed on the injury report. Brown will get the second night of the back-to-back set off.

Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) passes the ball back to center Kristaps Porzingis (8) in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

The Sixers and the Celtics met last on February 20 in Philadelphia. Tatum was available for the matchup and checked in for 34 minutes. He shot 5-13 from the field and knocked down multiple threes. Tatum scored 15 points and produced a triple-double with 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Since then, Tatum appeared in five of the next six games for the Celtics. The All-Star forward averaged 27 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists while shooting 44 percent from the field.

