Jayson Tatum's Playing Status vs Philadelphia 76ers Revealed

Celtics star was on the injury report for Christmas Day matchup vs 76ers.

Kevin McCormick

Oct 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) takes a shot before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) takes a shot before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In the third game of the NBA's Christmas Day slate, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves facing off against the Boston Celtics. This game was supposed to be a battle of two potential Eastern Conference contenders, but injuries could leave it lacking in star power.

For the Sixers, their trio of All-Stars are slated to be in action. However, the Celtics have one of their top players on the injury report. Jayson Tatum has been listed as questionable as he deals with a non-COVID illness.

So far this season, Tatum has been a constant for the Celtics. He's only missed three games on the year through two months. That said, it's worth noting that the All-Star forward did not play in the Celtics' last game against the Orlando Magic.

Fresh off winning a championship, Tatum is still playing at a superstar-level for the Celtics. This season, he is averaging 28.8 PPG, 9.3 RPG, and 5.7 APG while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.

Boston won't miss their forward on Wednesday night. Despite missing the Celtics' previous game, Tatum is slated to make his return to the court. According to the injury report, the All-Star forward has been upgraded to available.

The Celtics and the Sixers will face each other for the first time this season on Wednesday. The game is set to begin at 5 PM ET.

